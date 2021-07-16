1CD Farewell and Patch Ceremony: BG Brett Sylvia and COL Steven Carpenter

U.S. Army Forces Command Commanding General, Gen. Michael X. Garrett delivers remarks during Brig. Gen. Brett Sylvia, 1st Cavalry Division deputy commanding general-maneuver’s, farewell ceremony and Col. Steven Carpenter, 1st Cavalry Division deputy commanding officer-support’s, welcome "patch" ceremony on Cooper Field, Fort Hood, TX, July 16, 2021. “I want to tell you how much the First Team means to our Nation’s defense, our military’s readiness and to the Soldiers, civilians, Families, veterans and citizens who believe in the 1st Cav’s Courageous, Audacious, and Victorious Soldiers,” Garrett said. “You put your people first; ensure that they are ready to fight and win our Nation’s wars and modernize the force for the future. I know the 1st Cav remains in good hands.” (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Ashleigh E. Martinez)

