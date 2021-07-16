Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1CD Farewell and Patch Ceremony: BG Brett Sylvia and COL Steven Carpenter [Image 3 of 7]

    1CD Farewell and Patch Ceremony: BG Brett Sylvia and COL Steven Carpenter

    TX, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Ashleigh Martinez 

    Headquarters, 1st Cavalry Division Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Forces Command Commanding General, Gen. Michael X. Garrett delivers remarks during Brig. Gen. Brett Sylvia, 1st Cavalry Division deputy commanding general-maneuver’s, farewell ceremony and Col. Steven Carpenter, 1st Cavalry Division deputy commanding officer-support’s, welcome "patch" ceremony on Cooper Field, Fort Hood, TX, July 16, 2021. “I want to tell you how much the First Team means to our Nation’s defense, our military’s readiness and to the Soldiers, civilians, Families, veterans and citizens who believe in the 1st Cav’s Courageous, Audacious, and Victorious Soldiers,” Garrett said. “You put your people first; ensure that they are ready to fight and win our Nation’s wars and modernize the force for the future. I know the 1st Cav remains in good hands.” (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Ashleigh E. Martinez)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1CD Farewell and Patch Ceremony: BG Brett Sylvia and COL Steven Carpenter [Image 7 of 7], by SFC Ashleigh Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    FORSCOM
    Patch Ceremony
    First Team
    Cav Hat

