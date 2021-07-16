1CD Farewell and Patch Ceremony: BG Brett Sylvia and COL Steven Carpenter

U.S. Army Forces Command Commanding General, Gen. Michael X. Garrett applauds Col. Steven Carpenter, 1st Cav. Div. deputy commanding officer-support, after he donned the “CAV Hat” and division patch during his welcome “Patch” ceremony on Cooper Field, Fort Hood, TX, July 16, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Ashleigh E. Martinez)

