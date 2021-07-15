New commander takes charge of 52nd FW

U.S. Air Force Col. Leslie Hauck, 52nd Fighter Wing incoming commander, gives his first remarks during the 52nd FW Change of Command ceremony July 15, 2021, on Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany. The 52nd FW supports the Supreme Allied Commander, Europe with mission-ready personnel and systems providing expeditionary air power for suppression of enemy air defenses, counter air, air interdiction, and close-air support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Melody W. Howley)

