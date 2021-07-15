U.S. Air Force Col. David Epperson, 52nd Fighter Wing outgoing commander (center), passes the 52nd FW guidon to U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Randall Reed, Third Air Force commander (left), as he relinquishes command during the 52nd Fighter Wing Change of Command ceremony July 15, 2021, on Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany. The 52nd FW commander oversees all five of the wing’s groups, who directly support the mission to provide strategic, theater and contract commercial air mobility capability for Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Melody W. Howley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.15.2021 Date Posted: 07.15.2021 08:11 Photo ID: 6733708 VIRIN: 210715-F-VG991-1100 Resolution: 3850x2567 Size: 4.77 MB Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, New commander takes charge of 52nd FW [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Melody Howley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.