U.S. Air Force Col. David Epperson, 52nd Fighter Wing outgoing commander, makes his final remarks during the 52nd FW Change of Command ceremony July 15, 2021, on Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany. The 52nd FW’s main priorities are deterrence, agile combat employment, and integrated base defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Melody W. Howley)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2021 08:11
|Photo ID:
|6733713
|VIRIN:
|210715-F-VG991-2063
|Resolution:
|5180x3458
|Size:
|8.94 MB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, New commander takes charge of 52nd FW [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Melody Howley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
New commander takes charge of 52nd FW
LEAVE A COMMENT