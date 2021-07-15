New commander takes charge of 52nd FW

U.S. Air Force Col. David Epperson, 52nd Fighter Wing outgoing commander, makes his final remarks during the 52nd FW Change of Command ceremony July 15, 2021, on Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany. The 52nd FW’s main priorities are deterrence, agile combat employment, and integrated base defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Melody W. Howley)

