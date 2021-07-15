U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Randall Reed, Third Air Force commander (left), passes the guidon to Col. Leslie Hauck, 52nd Fighter Wing incoming commander July 15, 2021, on Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany. Hauck comes from Aviano Air Base, Italy, where he served as the commander of the 31st Operations Group. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Melody W. Howley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.15.2021 Date Posted: 07.15.2021 08:11 Photo ID: 6733709 VIRIN: 210715-F-VG991-1102 Resolution: 3816x2544 Size: 4.72 MB Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 7 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, New commander takes charge of 52nd FW [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Melody Howley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.