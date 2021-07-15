Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New commander takes charge of 52nd FW [Image 3 of 8]

    New commander takes charge of 52nd FW

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    07.15.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Melody Howley 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Randall Reed, Third Air Force commander (left), passes the guidon to Col. Leslie Hauck, 52nd Fighter Wing incoming commander July 15, 2021, on Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany. Hauck comes from Aviano Air Base, Italy, where he served as the commander of the 31st Operations Group. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Melody W. Howley)

    Date Taken: 07.15.2021
    Date Posted: 07.15.2021 08:11
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE 
    Spangdahlem
    USAFE
    DoD
    52nd FW
    EUCOM
    ThirdAF

