New commander takes charge of 52nd FW

U.S. Air Force Chief Toby Roach, 52nd Fighter Wing command chief, (left), holds the guidon while Col. David Epperson, 52nd FW outgoing commander, (center), and Col. Leslie Hauck, 52nd FW incoming commander, listened to opening remarks from Maj. Gen. Randall Reed, Third Air Force commander, during the 52nd FW Change of Command ceremony July 15, 2021, on Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany. Hauck is a command pilot with more than 2,400 hours in the F-16 Fighting Falcon, including 285 combat hours in support of Operation Enduring Freedom. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Melody W. Howley)

