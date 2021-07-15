New commander takes charge of 52nd FW

U.S. Air Force Col. David Epperson, 52nd Fighter Wing outgoing commander, renders his final salute to the 52nd FW during the wing’s change of command ceremony July 15, 2021, on Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany. The 52nd Fighter Wing maintains and employs F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter aircraft and $6 billion of United States Protection Level one assets in support of NATO and national defense directives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Melody W. Howley)

