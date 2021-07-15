New commander takes charge of 52nd FW

U.S. Air Force Col. Leslie Hauck, 52nd Fighter Wing incoming commander, renders his first salute during the 52nd FW Change of Command ceremony July 15, 2021, on Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany. Hauck will be taking command over the 52nd Fighter Wing, which has a total population of 5,000 Airmen and civilian personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Melody W. Howley)

