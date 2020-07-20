Coastal collaboration perfects aeromedical capabilities

Master Sgt. Megan Clifton, an aeromedical evacuation technician assigned to the 183rd Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, directs members of a medical team to lift a patient aboard a C-17 Globemaster III from the 172nd Airlift Wing during a training exercise at the Mississippi Air National Guard’s Combat Readiness and Training Center in Gulfport, Mississippi, July 20, 2020. During the training period, aeromedical evacuation crews from the 183rd AES and the 36th AES flew two missions aboard C-17s and one training flight aboard a C-130 Hercules from the 403rd Wing, headquartered at Keesler Air Force Base. The training flights tested the ability of crews to provide in-flight care to numerous patients with various ailments, such as loss of vision, crushed extremities, abdominal lacerations and more. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Maj. Reagan B. Lauritzen)

Date Taken: 07.20.2020