Coastal collaboration perfects aeromedical capabilities

Lt. Col. Paul Boackle, a flight nurse assigned to the 183rd Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, demonstrates how to use an Intraosseous infusion (IO) drill at Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi, Mississippi, July 22, 2020. An IO drill is used to quickly insert a needle directly into the bone to administer fluids. The 183rd AES visited the 81st Medical Group’s training and education facility, which provided them the opportunity to practice medical procedures. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Kiara N. Spann)

