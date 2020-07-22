Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coastal collaboration perfects aeromedical capabilities [Image 5 of 7]

    Coastal collaboration perfects aeromedical capabilities

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2020

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Kiara Spann 

    172nd Airlift Wing

    Lt. Col. Paul Boackle, a flight nurse assigned to the 183rd Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, demonstrates how to use an Intraosseous infusion (IO) drill at Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi, Mississippi, July 22, 2020. An IO drill is used to quickly insert a needle directly into the bone to administer fluids. The 183rd AES visited the 81st Medical Group’s training and education facility, which provided them the opportunity to practice medical procedures. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Kiara N. Spann)

