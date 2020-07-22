Coastal collaboration perfects aeromedical capabilities

Airman 1st Class Zachary Winstead, an aeromedical evacuation technician assigned to the 183rd Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, practices how to insert an IV at Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi, Mississippi, July 22, 2020. The 81st Medical Group operates one of the largest medical facilities in the Air Force and is home to a simulation lab that includes human simulators. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Kiara N. Spann)

