Coastal collaboration perfects aeromedical capabilities

Airmen 1st Class Diana Nunez, a health services management specialists, and Senior Airmen Diana Nguyen, a radio frequency transmission specialist, assigned to the 36th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron secure a patient to a litter during a training exercise at the Combat Readiness and Training Center in Gulfport, Mississippi, July 20, 2020. The exercise simulated care with both live patients and medical mannequins. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Kiara N. Spann)

Date Taken: 07.20.2020
Location: BILOXI, MS, US