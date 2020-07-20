Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coastal collaboration perfects aeromedical capabilities [Image 2 of 7]

    Coastal collaboration perfects aeromedical capabilities

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2020

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Jeannine Smith 

    172nd Airlift Wing

    Airmen assigned to the 36th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron carry a litter onboard a C-17 Globemaster III at the Mississippi Air National Guard’s Combat Readiness and Training Center in Gulfport, Mississippi, July 20, 2020. Airmen from the 183rd AES and 36th AES collaborated during multiple training missions to accomplish in-flight patient care onboard both the C-17 and C-130 Hercules. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Jeannine Smith)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2020
    Date Posted: 07.14.2021 15:06
    Photo ID: 6732605
    VIRIN: 200720-Z-SD088-1027
    Resolution: 4518x3128
    Size: 1.29 MB
    Location: BILOXI, MS, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coastal collaboration perfects aeromedical capabilities [Image 7 of 7], by SMSgt Jeannine Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Coastal collaboration perfects aeromedical capabilities
    Coastal collaboration perfects aeromedical capabilities
    Coastal collaboration perfects aeromedical capabilities
    Coastal collaboration perfects aeromedical capabilities
    Coastal collaboration perfects aeromedical capabilities
    Coastal collaboration perfects aeromedical capabilities
    Coastal collaboration perfects aeromedical capabilities

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    C-17 Globemaster III
    C-130 Hercules
    172nd Airlift Wing
    183rd Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron
    36th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron
    403rd Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT