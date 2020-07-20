Coastal collaboration perfects aeromedical capabilities

Airmen assigned to the 36th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron carry a litter onboard a C-17 Globemaster III at the Mississippi Air National Guard’s Combat Readiness and Training Center in Gulfport, Mississippi, July 20, 2020. Airmen from the 183rd AES and 36th AES collaborated during multiple training missions to accomplish in-flight patient care onboard both the C-17 and C-130 Hercules. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Jeannine Smith)

