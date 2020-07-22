Lt. Col. Paul Boackle, a flight nurse assigned to the 183rd Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, checks the suction tub on a simulated patient at Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi, Mississippi, July 22, 2020. The 183rd AES visited the 81st Medical Group’s training and education facility, which provided them the opportunity to practice medical procedures. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Kiara N. Spann)
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2021 15:06
|Photo ID:
|6732608
|VIRIN:
|200722-Z-HF355-1026
|Resolution:
|3216x2136
|Size:
|637.37 KB
|Location:
|BILOXI, MS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coastal collaboration perfects aeromedical capabilities [Image 7 of 7], by 2nd Lt. Kiara Spann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
