    Coastal collaboration perfects aeromedical capabilities

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2020

    Photo by Reagan Lauritzen 

    172nd Airlift Wing

    Lt. Col. Terri Dawn Neely, a flight nurse with the 183rd Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, discusses flight plans aboard a C-17 Globemaster III with Lt. Col. David Delisle, a pilot with the 172nd Airlift Squadron, during a training exercise at the Mississippi Air National Guard’s Combat Readiness and Training Center in Gulfport, Mississippi, July 20, 2020. During the exercise, aeromedical evacuation crews from the 183rd AES and the 36th AES flew two training missions aboard C-17s from the 172nd Airlift Wing, headquartered in Jackson, Mississippi, and one training mission aboard a C-130 Hercules from the 403rd Wing, headquartered at Keesler Air Force Base. The training flights tested the ability of crews to provide in-flight care to numerous patients with various ailments, such as loss of vision, crushed extremities, abdominal lacerations and more. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Maj. Reagan B. Lauritzen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2020
    Date Posted: 07.14.2021 15:06
    Photo ID: 6732606
    VIRIN: 200720-Z-WQ500-1030
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 2.52 MB
    Location: BILOXI, MS, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coastal collaboration perfects aeromedical capabilities [Image 7 of 7], by Reagan Lauritzen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    C-17 Globemaster III
    C-130 Hercules
    172nd Airlift Wing
    183rd Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron
    36th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron
    403rd Wing

