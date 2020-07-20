Coastal collaboration perfects aeromedical capabilities

Lt. Col. Terri Dawn Neely, a flight nurse with the 183rd Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, discusses flight plans aboard a C-17 Globemaster III with Lt. Col. David Delisle, a pilot with the 172nd Airlift Squadron, during a training exercise at the Mississippi Air National Guard’s Combat Readiness and Training Center in Gulfport, Mississippi, July 20, 2020. During the exercise, aeromedical evacuation crews from the 183rd AES and the 36th AES flew two training missions aboard C-17s from the 172nd Airlift Wing, headquartered in Jackson, Mississippi, and one training mission aboard a C-130 Hercules from the 403rd Wing, headquartered at Keesler Air Force Base. The training flights tested the ability of crews to provide in-flight care to numerous patients with various ailments, such as loss of vision, crushed extremities, abdominal lacerations and more. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Maj. Reagan B. Lauritzen)

