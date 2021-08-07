U.S. Air Force Gen. Jacqueline Van Ovost, Air Mobility Command commander, walks through the 317th Airlift Wing operations and maintenance building at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, July 8, 2021. During the visit, Van Ovost was briefed on the accomplishments of the 317th AW at home station and deployed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Colin Hollowell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.08.2021 Date Posted: 07.14.2021 08:53 Photo ID: 6731938 VIRIN: 210708-F-TK640-1145 Resolution: 6185x4128 Size: 3.2 MB Location: DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AMC command team visits 317th AW; applauds innovation [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Colin Hollowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.