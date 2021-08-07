U.S. Air Force Gen. Jacqueline Van Ovost, Air Mobility Command commander, walks through the 317th Airlift Wing operations and maintenance building at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, July 8, 2021. During the visit, Van Ovost was briefed on the accomplishments of the 317th AW at home station and deployed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Colin Hollowell)
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2021 08:53
|Photo ID:
|6731938
|VIRIN:
|210708-F-TK640-1145
|Resolution:
|6185x4128
|Size:
|3.2 MB
|Location:
|DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, AMC command team visits 317th AW; applauds innovation [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Colin Hollowell, identified by DVIDS
AMC command team visits 317th AW; applauds innovation
