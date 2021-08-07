Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AMC command team visits 317th AW; applauds innovation [Image 4 of 6]

    AMC command team visits 317th AW; applauds innovation

    DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Colin Hollowell 

    7th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Gen. Jacqueline Van Ovost, Air Mobility Command commander, grabs tools from an automatic tool locker at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, July 8, 2021. Van Ovost was briefed on the benefits of the tool locker, which automatically locks, issues and tracks aircraft maintenance tools that have been checked out and returned. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Colin Hollowell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.08.2021
    Date Posted: 07.14.2021 08:53
    Photo ID: 6731936
    VIRIN: 210708-F-TK640-1062
    Resolution: 6823x4553
    Size: 4.79 MB
    Location: DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AMC command team visits 317th AW; applauds innovation [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Colin Hollowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    AMC command team visits 317th AW; applauds innovation
    AMC command team visits 317th AW; applauds innovation
    AMC command team visits 317th AW; applauds innovation
    AMC command team visits 317th AW; applauds innovation
    AMC command team visits 317th AW; applauds innovation
    AMC command team visits 317th AW; applauds innovation

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    AMC command team visits 317th AW; applauds innovation

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Virtual Reality
    Air Mobility Command
    C-130J
    Innovation
    317th Airlift Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT