U.S. Air Force Gen. Jacqueline Van Ovost, Air Mobility Command commander, grabs tools from an automatic tool locker at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, July 8, 2021. Van Ovost was briefed on the benefits of the tool locker, which automatically locks, issues and tracks aircraft maintenance tools that have been checked out and returned. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Colin Hollowell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.08.2021 Date Posted: 07.14.2021 08:53 Photo ID: 6731936 VIRIN: 210708-F-TK640-1062 Resolution: 6823x4553 Size: 4.79 MB Location: DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AMC command team visits 317th AW; applauds innovation [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Colin Hollowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.