AMC command team visits 317th AW; applauds innovation

Air Mobility Command commander, Gen. Jacqueline Van Ovost, Air Mobility Command commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Brian Kruzelnick, AMC command chief, visited the 317th Airlift Wing at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, July 7-8, 2021.



During their visit, the command team had the opportunity to meet the Airmen behind one of the leading wings in innovation throughout the major command.



“What I noticed today is that every Airman in this wing is passionate about what they do,” said Kruzelnick. “They have a deep understanding of the mission, and they are constantly trying to innovate to be better.”



The command team visited several locations throughout the wing where they received several briefings and demonstrations of the many ways that the Airmen of the 317th AW are working to improve job efficiency and operational proficiency.



“We can develop programs at the headquarters level but what matters is how it is being executed here at the wing,” said Van Ovost. “I can see that they aren’t waiting on us, and that’s exactly what I want; don’t wait, accelerate. You know the mission, you know the commander’s intent, you know the risk. Move out.”



Airmen from the 317th AW did just that. The 317th Maintenance Group stood up the largest virtual reality training lab in the command, an individual Airman found a new solution to a decades-old practice, and high performers are always stepping up to the plate wherever needed to accomplish the mission.



“Today I saw a wing full of disrupters, in a positive way,” said Kruzelnick. “These Airmen can crush any mission or task given to them, and if there is a better way to do it, they will search to the ends of the earth to find it.”



The AMC command team saw first-hand how the 317th AW “Hazard Airmen” are blazing their own trails while soaring to new heights in order to accomplish the mission.



“We cannot maintain air dominance without rapid air mobility,” said Van Ovost. “This team at the 317th AW does that as good as anyone, they employ to deploy, and their ability to demonstrate Agile Combat Employment will be a critical component when we’re talking about a high-end fight.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.14.2021 Date Posted: 07.14.2021 08:53 Story ID: 400850 Location: DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AMC command team visits 317th AW; applauds innovation, by SrA Colin Hollowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.