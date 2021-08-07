AMC command team visits 317th AW; applauds innovation

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Christopher Clinton, 317th Maintenance Group virtual reality development NCO in charge, right, gives a VR training demonstration to Gen. Jacqueline Van Ovost, Air Mobility Command commander, at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, July 8, 2021. Clinton briefed the AMC command team on the trials, benefits and data gathered from standing up the largest maintenance training VR lab in AMC. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Colin Hollowell)

