    AMC command team visits 317th AW; applauds innovation [Image 2 of 6]

    AMC command team visits 317th AW; applauds innovation

    DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Colin Hollowell 

    7th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Brian Kruzelnick, Air Mobility Command command chief, uses virtual reality goggles during a 317th Maintenance Group capabilities briefing at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, July 8, 2021. Airmen from the 317th MXG demonstrated the groups VR training capabilities and briefed the data gathered to the AMC command team. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Colin Hollowell)

    This work, AMC command team visits 317th AW; applauds innovation [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Colin Hollowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

