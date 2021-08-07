U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Brian Kruzelnick, Air Mobility Command command chief, uses virtual reality goggles during a 317th Maintenance Group capabilities briefing at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, July 8, 2021. Airmen from the 317th MXG demonstrated the groups VR training capabilities and briefed the data gathered to the AMC command team. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Colin Hollowell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.08.2021 Date Posted: 07.14.2021 08:53 Photo ID: 6731934 VIRIN: 210708-F-TK640-1012 Resolution: 3318x2215 Size: 5.35 MB Location: DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AMC command team visits 317th AW; applauds innovation [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Colin Hollowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.