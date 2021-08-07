U.S. Air Force Gen. Jacqueline Van Ovost, Air Mobility Command commander, signs a C-130J Super Hercules tail flash at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, July 8, 2021. The 317th Airlift Wing traditionally has distinguished visitors sign a tail flash to commemorate their visit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Colin Hollowell)
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2021 08:53
|Photo ID:
|6731937
|VIRIN:
|210708-F-TK640-1117
|Resolution:
|6621x4419
|Size:
|4.07 MB
|Location:
|DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
This work, AMC command team visits 317th AW; applauds innovation [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Colin Hollowell
AMC command team visits 317th AW; applauds innovation
