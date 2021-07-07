AMC command team visits 317th AW; applauds innovation

U.S. Air Force Gen. Jacqueline Van Ovost, Air Mobility Command commander, center, is greeted by Airman from the 317th Airlift Wing at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, July 7, 2021. The AMC command team visited Dyess AFB where they met some of the Airmen accelerating the air mobility mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Colin Hollowell)
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2021 08:52
|Photo ID:
|6731933
|VIRIN:
|210707-F-TK640-1040
|Resolution:
|6788x4530
|Size:
|4.3 MB
|Location:
|DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
