U.S. Air Force Gen. Jacqueline Van Ovost, Air Mobility Command commander, center, is greeted by Airman from the 317th Airlift Wing at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, July 7, 2021. The AMC command team visited Dyess AFB where they met some of the Airmen accelerating the air mobility mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Colin Hollowell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.07.2021 Date Posted: 07.14.2021 08:52 Photo ID: 6731933 VIRIN: 210707-F-TK640-1040 Resolution: 6788x4530 Size: 4.3 MB Location: DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AMC command team visits 317th AW; applauds innovation [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Colin Hollowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.