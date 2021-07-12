Iceland Air Policing 2021: Reapers primed and ready to go

A U.S. Air Force pilot assigned to the 493rd Fighter Squadron, quickly climbs into his aircraft during a test scramble in support of NATO Air Policing operations at Keflavik Air Base, July 12, 2021. Airmen must remain vigilant 24/7 during alert operations in order to respond swiftly to potential threats, protecting the integrity of NATO alliance members’ airspace. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)
