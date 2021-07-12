Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Iceland Air Policing 2021: Reapers primed and ready to go [Image 4 of 8]

    Iceland Air Policing 2021: Reapers primed and ready to go

    KEFLAVIK, ICELAND

    12.07.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Rachel Maxwell 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing prepare an F-15C Eagle for a test scramble during NATO Air Policing operations at Keflavik Air Base, Iceland, July 12, 2021. NATO Air Policing is a peacetime collective defensive mission that safeguards the integrity of NATO alliance members’ airspace. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)

    This work, Iceland Air Policing 2021: Reapers primed and ready to go [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Rachel Maxwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    USAFE
    Iceland
    EUCOM
    Air Policing
    AIRCOM

