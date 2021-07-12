U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing prepare an F-15C Eagle for a test scramble during NATO Air Policing operations at Keflavik Air Base, Iceland, July 12, 2021. NATO Air Policing is a peacetime collective defensive mission that safeguards the integrity of NATO alliance members’ airspace. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.07.2021 Date Posted: 07.13.2021 08:20 Photo ID: 6730266 VIRIN: 210712-F-AN818-003 Resolution: 7579x5053 Size: 20.03 MB Location: KEFLAVIK, IS Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Iceland Air Policing 2021: Reapers primed and ready to go [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Rachel Maxwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.