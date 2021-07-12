Iceland Air Policing 2021: Reapers primed and ready to go

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing prepare an F-15C Eagle for a test scramble during NATO Air Policing operations at Keflavik Air Base, Iceland, July 12, 2021. NATO Air Policing is a peacetime collective defensive mission that safeguards the integrity of NATO alliance members’ airspace. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)
