Iceland Air Policing 2021: Reapers primed and ready to go

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 748th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron troubleshoot an engine on an F-15C Eagle during NATO Air Policing operations at Keflavik Air Base, Iceland, July 12, 2021. The ongoing NATO operation is a peacetime mission, specific and unique to Iceland. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)

