Iceland Air Policing 2021: Reapers primed and ready to go

U.S. Air Force Capt. Joshua Jones, assigned to the 493rd Fighter Squadron, “hot cocks” an F-15C Eagle in anticipation of a test scramble during NATO Air Policing operations at Keflavik Air Base, Iceland, July 12, 2021. The technique known as “hot cocking” is conducted to prime an aircraft prior to launch, cutting normal response time by 75 percent. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)

