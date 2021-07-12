U.S. Air Force Capt. Joshua Jones, assigned to the 493rd Fighter Squadron, “hot cocks” an F-15C Eagle in anticipation of a test scramble during NATO Air Policing operations at Keflavik Air Base, Iceland, July 12, 2021. The technique known as “hot cocking” is performed in order to cut response time by 75 percent, enabling aircrew to respond faster to potential threats within the airspace. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.07.2021 Date Posted: 07.13.2021 08:20 Photo ID: 6730263 VIRIN: 210712-F-AN818-000 Resolution: 7848x5232 Size: 18.47 MB Location: KEFLAVIK, IS Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Iceland Air Policing 2021: Reapers primed and ready to go [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Rachel Maxwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.