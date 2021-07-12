Iceland Air Policing 2021: Reapers primed and ready to go

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Andrew Shaffer, assigned to the 748th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, references a technical order manual during NATO Air Policing operations at Keflavik Air Base, Iceland, July 12, 2021. NATO Air Policing missions are a routine and fundamental component of how NATO provides security to its members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)

