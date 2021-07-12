Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Iceland Air Policing 2021: Reapers primed and ready to go [Image 7 of 8]

    Iceland Air Policing 2021: Reapers primed and ready to go

    KEFLAVIK, ICELAND

    12.07.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Rachel Maxwell 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force pilot assigned to the 493rd Fighter Squadron, runs to his aircraft during a test scramble in support of NATO Air Policing operations at Keflavik Air Base, Iceland, July 12, 2021. Airmen must remain vigilant 24/7 during alert operations in order to respond swiftly to potential threats, protecting the integrity of NATO alliance members’ airspace. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)

    Date Taken: 12.07.2021
    Date Posted: 07.13.2021 08:20
    Photo ID: 6730269
    VIRIN: 210712-F-AN818-006
    Resolution: 6239x4159
    Size: 13.22 MB
    Location: KEFLAVIK, IS 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Iceland Air Policing 2021: Reapers primed and ready to go [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Rachel Maxwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    USAFE
    Iceland
    EUCOM
    Air Policing
    AIRCOM

