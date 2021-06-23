Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cope West 21: 2 Partners Operating as 1 [Image 6 of 6]

    Cope West 21: 2 Partners Operating as 1

    PEKANBARU, INDONESIA

    06.23.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Kakaris 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Indonesian Air Force 2nd Sergeants Rajas Febry, and Didit Dwe perform wheel and tire maintenance with U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Za'Queta Eddins, 35th Maintenance Group Transient Alert noncommissioned officer in charge, during Cope West 21 at Roesmin Nurjadin Air Force Base in Pekanbaru, Riau, Indonesia. June 23, 2021. U.S. Airmen worked together with the Indonesian Air Force in the air and on the ground to facilitate subject-matter expert exchanges strengthening our interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Kakaris)

    TAGS

    Indonesia
    Cope West
    35FW
    INDOPACOM
    CopeWest21

