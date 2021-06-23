Indonesian Air Force 2nd Sergeants Rajas Febry, and Didit Dwe perform wheel and tire maintenance with U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Za'Queta Eddins, 35th Maintenance Group Transient Alert noncommissioned officer in charge, during Cope West 21 at Roesmin Nurjadin Air Force Base in Pekanbaru, Riau, Indonesia. June 23, 2021. U.S. Airmen worked together with the Indonesian Air Force in the air and on the ground to facilitate subject-matter expert exchanges strengthening our interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Kakaris)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.23.2021 Date Posted: 07.12.2021 04:28 Photo ID: 6728593 VIRIN: 210623-F-XL819-1006 Resolution: 4692x3122 Size: 1.24 MB Location: PEKANBARU, ID Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Cope West 21: 2 Partners Operating as 1 [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Matthew Kakaris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.