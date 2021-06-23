Cope West 21: 2 Partners Operating as 1

Three members of the Indonesian Air Force marshal U.S. Air Force pilots during Cope West 21 at Roesmin Nurjadin Air Force Base in Pekanbaru, Riau, Indonesia. June 23, 2021. Cope West 21 promotes regional stability through improved mutual understanding and partner relationship building. (U.S. Air force photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Kakaris)

