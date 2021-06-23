Cope West 21: 2 Partners Operating as 1

Indonesian Air Force 2nd Sgt. Rajas Febry salutes a U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot during Cope West 21 at Roesmin Nurjadin Air Force Base in Pekanbaru, Riau, Indonesia. June 23, 2021. Cope West 21 further strengthens the close and growing partnership between the U.S. and Indonesia, and highlights 72 years of U.S.-Indonesian diplomatic relations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Kakaris)

