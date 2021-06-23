Cope West 21: 2 Partners Operating as 1

Indonesian Air Force 2nd Sgt. Rajas Febry marshals a U.S. Air Force pilot during Cope West 21 at Roesmin Nurjadin Air Force Base in Pekanbaru, Riau, Indonesia. June 23, 2021. Cope West 21 allows U.S. service members access to new shared-use training areas and ranges, which enables units to meet air-to-air training requirements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Kakaris)

