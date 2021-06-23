Cope West 21: 2 Partners Operating as 1

Indonesian Air Force 2nd Sgt. Rajas Febry marshals a U.S. Air Force pilot during Cope West 21 at Roesmin Nurjadin Air Force Base in Pekanbaru, Riau, Indonesia. June 23, 2021. The combined training offered at exercise Cope West 21 prepared the U.S. Air Force and Indonesian Air Force to work together in promoting a peaceful Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Kakaris)

