Indonesian Air Force 2nd Lt. Anzeala Sheisa salutes a U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot during Cope West 21 at Roesmin Nurjadin Air Force Base in Pekanbaru, Riau, Indonesia. June 23, 2021. The U.S. military always seeks to expand engagements and strengthen relationships with regional allies and partner nations in the Indo-Pacific region through activities such as subject matter expert exchanges, host nation visits, humanitarian assistance/disaster relief planning and exercises and operations such as Cope West 21. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Kakaris)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.23.2021 Date Posted: 07.12.2021 04:28 Photo ID: 6728590 VIRIN: 210623-F-XL819-1003 Resolution: 5418x3605 Size: 2.02 MB Location: PEKANBARU, ID Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Cope West 21: 2 Partners Operating as 1 [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Matthew Kakaris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.