Airmen with the 60th Air Mobility Wing unload containers for Forager 21, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 10, 2021. Forager 21 is designed to test and refine the Theater Army and the Corps’ ability to deploy landpower forces to the Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Richard Carlisi, I Corps Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.09.2021 Date Posted: 07.10.2021 23:10 Photo ID: 6727917 VIRIN: 210710-A-NQ680-0008 Resolution: 2492x1824 Size: 3 MB Location: GU Web Views: 7 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, America’s First Corps Deploys to Guam to Lead Exercise Forager 21 [Image 8 of 8], by SPC Richard Carlisi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.