    America’s First Corps Deploys to Guam to Lead Exercise Forager 21 [Image 8 of 8]

    America’s First Corps Deploys to Guam to Lead Exercise Forager 21

    GUAM

    07.09.2021

    Photo by Spc. Richard Carlisi 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    Airmen with the 60th Air Mobility Wing unload containers for Forager 21, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 10, 2021. Forager 21 is designed to test and refine the Theater Army and the Corps’ ability to deploy landpower forces to the Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Richard Carlisi, I Corps Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 07.09.2021
    Date Posted: 07.10.2021 23:10
    Photo ID: 6727917
    VIRIN: 210710-A-NQ680-0008
    Resolution: 2492x1824
    Size: 3 MB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, America’s First Corps Deploys to Guam to Lead Exercise Forager 21 [Image 8 of 8], by SPC Richard Carlisi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USARPAC
    Readiness
    INDOPACOM
    ExForager21
    FirstCorps

