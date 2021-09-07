Military vehicles and containers are unloaded from the United States Army Vessel Lt. Gen. William B. Bunker, in support of Forager 21, at Naval Base Guam, July 10, 2021. Through innovation and experimentation during Forager, the theater Army is finding new ways to employ Army watercraft systems to increase logistical options to the commander and present new dilemmas to adversaries. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Richard Carlisi, I Corps Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.09.2021 Date Posted: 07.10.2021 23:10 Photo ID: 6727915 VIRIN: 210710-A-NQ680-0006 Resolution: 2176x1540 Size: 2.24 MB Location: GU Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, America’s First Corps Deploys to Guam to Lead Exercise Forager 21 [Image 8 of 8], by SPC Richard Carlisi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.