    America’s First Corps Deploys to Guam to Lead Exercise Forager 21 [Image 6 of 8]

    America’s First Corps Deploys to Guam to Lead Exercise Forager 21

    GUAM

    07.09.2021

    Photo by Spc. Richard Carlisi 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    Military vehicles and containers are unloaded from the United States Army Vessel Lt. Gen. William B. Bunker, in support of Forager 21, at Naval Base Guam, July 10, 2021. Through innovation and experimentation during Forager, the theater Army is finding new ways to employ Army watercraft systems to increase logistical options to the commander and present new dilemmas to adversaries. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Richard Carlisi, I Corps Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 07.09.2021
    Date Posted: 07.10.2021 23:10
    Photo ID: 6727915
    VIRIN: 210710-A-NQ680-0006
    Resolution: 2176x1540
    Size: 2.24 MB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, America’s First Corps Deploys to Guam to Lead Exercise Forager 21 [Image 8 of 8], by SPC Richard Carlisi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

