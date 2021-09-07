America’s First Corps Deploys to Guam to Lead Exercise Forager 21

Pfc. Vincent Beck and Pfc. Seth Billups, watercraft operators with the United States Army Vessel Lt. Gen. William B. Bunker, 8th Theater Sustainment Command coordinate with a crane operator to unload a HMMWV for Forager 21, at Naval Base Guam, July 10, 2021. Army Watercraft Systems deliver sealift capabilities which increase the theater Army’s freedom of movement throughout the Pacific region. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Richard Carlisi, I Corps Public Affairs)

