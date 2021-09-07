America’s First Corps Deploys to Guam to Lead Exercise Forager 21

Crew aboard the United States Army Vessel Lt. Gen. William B. Bunker dock to unload cargo and military vehicles for Forager 21, at Naval Base Guam, July 10, 2021. Forager 21 is designed to test and refine the Theater Army and the Corps’ ability to deploy landpower forces to the Pacific, execute command and control, and effectively conduct multi-domain operations throughout Oceania. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Richard Carlisi, I Corps Public Affairs)

