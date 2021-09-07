America’s First Corps Soldiers and civilian contractors unload military vehicles from the United States Army Vessel Lt. Gen. William B. Bunker, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, in support of Forager 21, at Naval Base Guam, July 10, 2021. Army Watercraft Systems provide strategic movement support to the Joint Force and are integrated with the Pacific Fleet’s maritime operation center. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Richard Carlisi, I Corps Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.09.2021 Date Posted: 07.10.2021 23:09 Photo ID: 6727914 VIRIN: 210710-A-NQ680-0005 Resolution: 2600x1724 Size: 2.46 MB Location: GU Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, America’s First Corps Deploys to Guam to Lead Exercise Forager 21 [Image 8 of 8], by SPC Richard Carlisi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.