America’s First Corps Deploys to Guam to Lead Exercise Forager 21

America’s First Corps Soldiers and civilian contractors unload military vehicles from the United States Army Vessel Lt. Gen. William B. Bunker, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, in support of Forager 21, at Naval Base Guam, July 10, 2021. Army Watercraft Systems provide strategic movement support to the Joint Force and are integrated with the Pacific Fleet’s maritime operation center. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Richard Carlisi, I Corps Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2021 23:09
|Photo ID:
|6727914
|VIRIN:
|210710-A-NQ680-0005
|Resolution:
|2600x1724
|Size:
|2.46 MB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
