America’s First Corps Deploys to Guam to Lead Exercise Forager 21

Pvt. Cole Stennett and Spc. Nicholas Vicky watercraft operators with the United States Army Vessel Lt. Gen. William B. Bunker, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, coordinate with a crane operator to unload containers for Forager 21, at Naval Base Guam, July 10, 2021. Army Watercraft Systems provide unique capabilities to the Theater Army, allowing rapid and flexible movement of forces in the sea domain. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Richard Carlisi, I Corps Public Affairs)

