    America’s First Corps Deploys to Guam to Lead Exercise Forager 21 [Image 2 of 8]

    America’s First Corps Deploys to Guam to Lead Exercise Forager 21

    GUAM

    07.09.2021

    Photo by Spc. Richard Carlisi 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    Pvt. Cole Stennett and Spc. Nicholas Vicky, watercraft operators with the United States Army Vessel Lt. Gen. William B. Bunker, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, coordinate with a crane operator to unload containers for Forager 21, at Naval Base Guam, July 10, 2021. Army Watercraft Systems deliver sealift capabilities which increase the theater Army’s freedom of movement throughout the Pacific region. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Richard Carlisi, I Corps Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2021
    Date Posted: 07.10.2021 23:09
    Photo ID: 6727911
    VIRIN: 210710-A-NQ680-0002
    Resolution: 2008x1584
    Size: 1.86 MB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, America’s First Corps Deploys to Guam to Lead Exercise Forager 21 [Image 8 of 8], by SPC Richard Carlisi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Named operations and exercises

    TAGS

    Readiness
    INDOPACOM
    FreeAndOpenPacific
    ExForager21
    FirstCorps

