18 LRS Special Purpose technicians break it down

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Cory Ireland, 18th Logistics Readiness Squadron NCO in charge of Special Purpose Rapid Airfield Damage Recovery, stands inside the Special Purpose office at Kadena Air Base, Japan, June 16, 2021. The Special Purpose shop is responsible for maintaining over 800 vehicle assets, ranging from sweepers used for base beautification to towing vehicles for moving heavy equipment. The shop primarily focus on assets with hydraulics, which includes flight line vehicles, a vital part of keeping jets in the air. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte)

