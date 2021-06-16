Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    18 LRS Special Purpose technicians break it down [Image 1 of 7]

    18 LRS Special Purpose technicians break it down

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.16.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 18th Logistics Readiness Squadron Special Purpose shop use a jack to maneuver a staircase truck into position at Kadena Air Base, Japan, June 16, 2021. Special Purpose is one of nine sections in the vehicle maintenance flight with the common goal of maintaining base vehicle assets to keep them mission ready. Special Purpose Airmen service a vehicle for its entire lifecycle – performing inspections and maintenance on it until it needs to be removed from the fleet, and then preparing it for retirement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2021
    Date Posted: 07.08.2021 22:28
    Photo ID: 6725406
    VIRIN: 210616-F-ZJ963-1027
    Resolution: 2309x1847
    Size: 422.82 KB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 18 LRS Special Purpose technicians break it down [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Anna Nolte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    18 LRS Special Purpose technicians break it down
    18 LRS Special Purpose technicians break it down
    18 LRS Special Purpose technicians break it down
    18 LRS Special Purpose technicians break it down
    18 LRS Special Purpose technicians break it down
    18 LRS Special Purpose technicians break it down
    18 LRS Special Purpose technicians break it down

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Kadena Air Base
    vehicles
    maintenance
    Special Purpose
    Vehicle Maintenance Flight
    18 LRS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT