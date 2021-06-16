U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 18th Logistics Readiness Squadron Special Purpose shop use a jack to maneuver a staircase truck into position at Kadena Air Base, Japan, June 16, 2021. Special Purpose is one of nine sections in the vehicle maintenance flight with the common goal of maintaining base vehicle assets to keep them mission ready. Special Purpose Airmen service a vehicle for its entire lifecycle – performing inspections and maintenance on it until it needs to be removed from the fleet, and then preparing it for retirement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.16.2021 Date Posted: 07.08.2021 22:28 Photo ID: 6725406 VIRIN: 210616-F-ZJ963-1027 Resolution: 2309x1847 Size: 422.82 KB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 18 LRS Special Purpose technicians break it down [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Anna Nolte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.