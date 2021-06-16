U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Ray Ceragioli, 18th Logistics Readiness Squadron Special Purpose technician, operates a crane supporting the stair portion of a staircase truck at Kadena Air Base, Japan, June 16, 2021. When a vehicle is deemed not fit for use, it can require problem-solving to get it ready for removal. The size, weight and amount of damage to the vehicle are all taken into consideration during the planning phase of the removal process. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.16.2021 Date Posted: 07.08.2021 22:28 Photo ID: 6725409 VIRIN: 210616-F-ZJ963-1100 Resolution: 2560x2048 Size: 319.21 KB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 18 LRS Special Purpose technicians break it down [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Anna Nolte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.