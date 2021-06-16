18 LRS Special Purpose technicians break it down

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Ray Ceragioli, 18th Logistics Readiness Squadron Special Purpose technician, operates a crane supporting the stair portion of a staircase truck at Kadena Air Base, Japan, June 16, 2021. Preparing a vehicle for removal is a multi-step process that can vary depending on the base. It commonly involves draining all fluids, removing military symbols and taking off license plates. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte)

