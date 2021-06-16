Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    18 LRS Special Purpose technicians break it down [Image 5 of 7]

    18 LRS Special Purpose technicians break it down

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.16.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    Plant life grows in the cracks of a decaying staircase truck at Kadena Air Base, Japan, June 16, 2021. In a humid environment like Okinawa, preventative measures are taken to slow the oxidation of metal that results in rust. Retiring a vehicle is the last resort after all usable parts have been salvaged. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2021
    Date Posted: 07.08.2021 22:28
    Photo ID: 6725410
    VIRIN: 210616-F-ZJ963-1078
    Resolution: 2560x2048
    Size: 456.8 KB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 18 LRS Special Purpose technicians break it down [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Anna Nolte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    18 LRS Special Purpose technicians break it down
    18 LRS Special Purpose technicians break it down
    18 LRS Special Purpose technicians break it down
    18 LRS Special Purpose technicians break it down
    18 LRS Special Purpose technicians break it down
    18 LRS Special Purpose technicians break it down
    18 LRS Special Purpose technicians break it down

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Kadena Air Base
    vehicles
    maintenance
    Special Purpose
    Vehicle Maintenance Flight
    18 LRS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT