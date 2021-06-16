18 LRS Special Purpose technicians break it down

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Cory Ireland, 18th Logistics Readiness Squadron NCO in charge of Special Purpose Rapid Airfield Damage Recovery, secures rope around the staircase portion of staircase truck at Kadena Air Base, Japan, June 16, 2021. Vehicles deemed beyond repair are assigned for removal from the fleet and taken off base. The staircase truck must be modified so it can be transported safely, due to bridges on the planned route only allowing for a height clearance of 161 inches. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte)

