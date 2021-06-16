18 LRS Special Purpose technicians break it down

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jordan McCollum, 18th Logistics Readiness Squadron Special Purpose technician, cuts a metal joint on a staircase truck using an oxy-acetylene torch at Kadena Air Base, Japan, June 16, 2021. Depending on the ratio of oxygen and acetylene, the torch can be used to either weld or cut. To remove the staircase from the top of the truck, all four metal joints are heated to a specific temperature and a stream of oxygen is used to slice through them. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte)

